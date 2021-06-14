Sindh Announces Its Decision on Schools Reopening

The Sindh government has allowed the reopening of schools for the students of classes 6 to 8 from Tuesday, June 15, with 50 percent attendance.

This was announced by the provincial Education Minister, Senator Saeed Ghani, in a tweet on Monday.

“In the meeting of Sindh Corona Task Force, it has been decided to open classes from 6th to 8th class on Tuesday, June 15 with 50% attendance,” he said and added that the primary classes would also start from June 21.

سندھ کرونا ٹاسک فورس کے اجلاس میں چھٹی سے آٹھویں جماعت تک کی کلاسز کل بروز منگل 15 جون سے %50 حاضری کیساتھ کھولنے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے اور کرونا کی صورتحال میں مزید بہتری آنے کی صورت میں پرائمری کلاسز 21 جون سے شروع کردی جائینگی۔ اسکولوں کے سارے عملے کو vaccinated ہونا لازمی ہوگا — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 14, 2021

He mentioned that vaccination of all school staff is mandatory before joining schools.

Sindh was the only province to take exception to the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) May 19 decision to reopen schools from May 24 in districts where the positivity rate was less than five percent.

The provincial government only allowed resumption of SSC and HSSC classes from June 6 and had conditioned the reopening of schools for remaining classes with a decrease in coronavirus cases.

In a press conference on June 4, the Sindh Health Minister, Dr. Azra Pechuho, said that schools will remain closed until the government is convinced that the coronavirus cases are declining.