PSL 2021 Match 23: Gladiators Fear Elimination as Qalandars Eye Crucial Points

Quetta will be looking to get their first win of the Abu Dhabi leg as they face in-form Lahore Qalandars, who sit comfortably at the second spot on the PSL points table. Meanwhile, Lahore will be looking to overcome a disappointing loss to Islamabad last time out and get back to winning ways.

Lahore can inch their way closer to the coveted playoff spot with a win against the Gladiators. Qalandars are expected to name an unchanged XI.

Quetta, on the other hand, have only won one match in the season so far. Their slim chance of making the playoffs depends on the outcome of this match. If Quetta loses they will be knocked out of the competition for the second successive time at the group stages.

Quetta’s marquee player, Faf du Plessis, has been ruled out of the match after suffering a concussion, while Andre Russell has already departed for national duty.

The match will begin at 6 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Tuesday, 15 June 2021 Time 06:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Lahore and Quetta have encountered each other 11 times in PSL history. Lahore have an upper hand over Quetta, winning 6 and losing 5. Quetta will be looking to win the match and equal the head-to-head record.

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), Tim David, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ahmed Danyal

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c)(wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Jake Weatherald, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Zahid Mehmood

Star Players

Lahore Qalandars:

Mohammad Hafeez has been out of form so far and Lahore’s middle-order looks fragile without him scoring heavily. He will need to step up his game and help Lahore post big totals on the board.

Quetta Gladiators:

Azam Khan made it to Pakistan’s T20I team for the tour of England and the West Indies but his form of late has raised some question marks. Gladiators need him to fire and take the game away from the opposition.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.