UAE To Lift Travel Ban on Pakistan Next Month

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is going to lift the travel ban on Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal from next month.

Passengers from these countries will be allowed to enter the UAE after July 7, said a notification published on the website of Etihad Airways.

The date, however, is subject to change depending on the situation.

The website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore shows a pop-up message, informing passengers that the flights will resume on July 7.

Passengers who have visited mentioned countries over the past 14 days won’t be able to enter the UAE as well, the airline said.

“The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure,” the carrier said.

Meanwhile, Emirates had not updated a date extension until Monday. Its website maintained that the travel ban on passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka will remain in place“until further notice.”

Note that the UAE had banned the entry of travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights on May 12, but cargo flights remained unaffected.

The Gulf state has overall banned travel from ten countries including, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo, and Uganda.