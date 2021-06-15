ICC’s CEO Weighs in on Pakistan-India Cricket Series

Geoff Allardice, the General Manager and the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that there are slim chances of Pakistan-India bilateral series in coming years.

During an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Geoff said that when the FTP calendar for 2019-23 was developed, the political tension between the two countries made it impossible for these countries to schedule a series against each other.

“That FTP is now in place, and nothing has changed to the best of my knowledge.”

ALSO READ

Sindh to Block SIM Cards of Unvaccinated Citizens

When asked about the future possibilities of two cricketing nations playing a bilateral series, the ICC’s GM said that as much as he and everyone else hope to see them play against each other, the current FTP does not allow that.

Allardice said that it was too far ahead to say if a bilateral series will be planned between Pakistan and India when the next FTP (beyond 2023) is made after six months or so.

ALSO READ

Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 22

His remarks have dashed all hopes of cricket fans to the ground, which had reignited after reports of a possible breakthrough between the governments of the neighboring countries. There were also reports that a short limited-overs series between Pakistan and India could be possible later this year.