Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 22

Islamabad United maintained their position at the top of the PSL points table after a magnificent chase against Karachi Kings. Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a century run stand as Islamabad chased down a target of 191 with 8 wickets in hand.

Islamabad will be looking to continue their winning run and stay atop the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next match against Zalmi as well.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: