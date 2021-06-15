Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 22

Islamabad United maintained their position at the top of the PSL points table after a magnificent chase against Karachi Kings. Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a century run stand as Islamabad chased down a target of 191 with 8 wickets in hand.
Islamabad will be looking to continue their winning run and stay atop the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next match against Zalmi as well.
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Islamabad United
|8
|6
|2
|12
|0.932
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|5
|2
|–
|10
|-0.078
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|4
|–
|8
|0.296
|Karachi Kings
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|0.301
|Multan Sultans
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|0.153
|Quetta Gladiators
|7
|1
|6
|–
|2
|-1.865