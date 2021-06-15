Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 22

Islamabad United maintained their position at the top of the PSL points table after a magnificent chase against Karachi Kings. Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed put on a century run stand as Islamabad chased down a target of 191 with 8 wickets in hand.

Islamabad will be looking to continue their winning run and stay atop the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Peshawar Zalmi, while Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next match against Zalmi as well.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 8 6 2 12 0.932
Lahore Qalandars 7 5 2 10 -0.078
Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 4 8 0.296
Karachi Kings 7 3 4 6 0.301
Multan Sultans 7 3 4 6 0.153
Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 2 -1.865


