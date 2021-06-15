Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 23

Quetta Gladiators won their second match of the competition after defeating Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs. Both the teams maintained their positions at the PSL points table but Lahore can drop down to third if Zalmi beat Karachi in the upcoming encounter. Gladiators bowlers finally stepped up to the mark as they defended their total of 159.

Quetta will be looking to win their next two matches and try to climb up the PSL 6 points table and make an unlikely comeback to make it to the play-offs. Lahore on the other hand sit comfortably at second but will need to get their act together quickly to make it to the coveted top two spots.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: