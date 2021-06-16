Industry Experts to Underscore the Need for Innovation at TEDx Event Sponsored by TopCity-1

A group of remarkable Pakistanis, who have contributed immensely to their respective fields, are about to converge on an upcoming TEDx event in Islamabad where they will exchange ideas about innovation and its vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of any country.

Happening on 19th June 2021, the event is being sponsored by TopCity-1, a prominent residential housing society in the twin cities that believes in the power of ideas and wishes to promote such events across Pakistan.

One of the prominent speakers is the principal and founding partner of Arshad Shahid Abdulla (Pvt.) Ltd. and Founder of Indus Valley School of Arts and Architecture, Mr. Shahid Abdullah, who apart from his entrepreneurial career has also played a key role in laying the foundations of THF (The Hunar Foundation).

Other key speakers include fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, renowned film Actress Hareem Farooq, Chairperson SOS Children’s Village Association of KPK Ms. Khola Mustafa, architect Maria Aslam, and media professional Raza Syed.

Themed ‘Thriving with Innovation’, the talk will center on Sustainability, Architecture, Entrepreneurship, Strategy, and Vision with speakers underscoring the need and importance of innovation in their respective fields.

Undergoing a digital transformation and entering the 5G era, innovation is increasingly becoming something our society cannot live without. The businesses of today in particular, regardless of their type or magnitude, must embrace innovation and technology to stay competitive and relevant in this increasingly digital age.

Through the thought-provoking event, the sponsor and organizers want to highlight the need and importance of embracing innovation in businesses as well as everyday life.

By inspiring corporate innovation and creativity, such events can play the role of a major catalyst for digitalization in Pakistan and accelerate our pace towards the IT-based knowledge economy that the nation envisions.