Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 24

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Karachi Kings by 6 wickets and moved to the second spot in the PSL points table, meanwhile Karachi Kings slip down to fifth position after suffering a huge blow to their net run rate. Peshawar chased down a low target of 109 within 10 overs and registered their fifth win of the campaign.
Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways and climb up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar will be looking to maintain their position in their next encounter against Islamabad United
Let’s have a look at the updated points table:
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|Islamabad United
|8
|6
|2
|–
|12
|0.932
|Peshawar Zalmi
|9
|5
|4
|–
|10
|0.296
|Lahore Qalandars
|8
|5
|3
|–
|10
|-0.080
|Multan Sultans
|7
|3
|4
|–
|6
|0.153
|Karachi Kings
|8
|3
|5
|–
|6
|-0.288
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|2
|6
|–
|4
|-1.604