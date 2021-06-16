Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 24

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Karachi Kings by 6 wickets and moved to the second spot in the PSL points table, meanwhile Karachi Kings slip down to fifth position after suffering a huge blow to their net run rate. Peshawar chased down a low target of 109 within 10 overs and registered their fifth win of the campaign.

Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways and climb up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar will be looking to maintain their position in their next encounter against Islamabad United

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: