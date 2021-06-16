Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 24

Posted 3 seconds ago by Saad Nasir

Peshawar Zalmi thrashed Karachi Kings by 6 wickets and moved to the second spot in the PSL points table, meanwhile Karachi Kings slip down to fifth position after suffering a huge blow to their net run rate. Peshawar chased down a low target of 109 within 10 overs and registered their fifth win of the campaign.

Karachi will be looking to get back to winning ways and climb up the PSL 6 points table in their next match against Lahore Qalandars, while Peshawar will be looking to maintain their position in their next encounter against Islamabad United

Let’s have a look at the updated points table:

Team Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR
Islamabad United 8 6 2 12 0.932
Peshawar Zalmi 9 5 4 10 0.296
Lahore Qalandars 8 5 3 10 -0.080
Multan Sultans 7 3 4 6 0.153
Karachi Kings 8 3 5 6 -0.288
Quetta Gladiators 8 2 6 4 -1.604


lens

Ertuğrul Stars Turgut and Bamsi Become Face of J.’s Fragrances
Read more in lens

perspective

Arvelon Co-Founder Speaks on The “Fair” Complex in Pakistan [Interview]
Read more in perspective
close
>