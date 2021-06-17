AGP Launches Audit Management Information System to Computerize Reporting Audit Processes

The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP), with the World Bank’s assistance, has launched the Audit Management Information System at three audit offices simultaneously.

According to details, all audit processes, including planning, scheduling, execution, and reporting, will be computerized, which were previously being done manually.

In addition, the field audit teams will be connected in real-time with audit management tiers of DAGP, enabling transparency and close monitoring of field audit work.

Besides, the system would facilitate auditors in maintaining in-depth risk profiles of government organizations, helping them focus on entities with high risk.

According to details, Interfaces, including dashboards, will be provided to Public Accounts Committee Members and Secretariat with the help of which PAC will be able to access published audit reports, unload directives and check the status of compliance on real-time basis.

The DAGP will be well poised in instituting the audit quality management framework, which has recently been developed to ensure the quality of audit work at each step of the audit cycle.

To ensure replication and sustainability of AMIS in DAGP, a separate project has been initiated, which will enable the rollout of AMIS at all audit offices across the country and target developing skills of auditors in newly emerging areas such as energy sector auditors, information system audits, environmental audits.

The auditors will be encouraged to acquire internationally recognized certification and qualifications to build their capacity in carrying out such audits.

The department is also working for an MOU with CIPFA/PIPFA to help its staff enhance their qualifications and allow them to become full-fledged public sector chartered accountants.

This step would play an instrumental role in enhancing their competence and professionalism while carrying out their job.