Honor Will Now Have Google Services for All Phones

Honor was cut off from Google apps and services for over a year since Huawei was placed under a US ban. But now that Honor is no longer a part of Huawei, the company is officially returning to the GMS (Google Mobile Services) family.

Honor is undergoing Google’s Play Protect security review and compatibility checks to ensure that Honor devices are ready to roll out with GMS once again. This should start with the Honor 50 series that just became official in China yesterday. The company has confirmed that these phones will come with GMS internationally.

ALSO READ

Honor 50 Series Launched with 120Hz Display, 108MP Cameras, and Google Services

Honor has also confirmed that all devices compatible with GMS will get Google apps and services in the future. The company has not said anything about which devices will get it or whether older devices already available in the market are eligible or not.

Since Huawei has started converting all of its available devices to Harmony OS, it is possible that Honor will also convert its currently available devices to GMS too with software updates.

We will update this space as soon as there is more official news from Honor.