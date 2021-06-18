Chairman FBR Constitutes Committees to Remove Anomalies in the Finance Bill 2021

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman has constituted Anomaly Committee-Technical and Anomaly Committee-Business to identify and remove the technical and legal anomalies in the Finance Bill 2021.

The Anomaly Committee-Technical will be chaired by Naeem Akhtar Sheikh, UHY Hassan Naeem & Co., whereas the Co-Chairmen of the Anomaly Committee-Technical will be Ch. Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy), and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR.

The other members of the Committee are Ashfaq Tola, Abdul Qadir Memon, Patron Pakistan Tax Bar Karachi, Syed Yawar Ali, Chairman Pakistan Business Council Karachi, Shahzad Hussain, Ex-Partner AF Ferguson & Co., Khurram Mukhtar, Patron-in-Chief PTEA, Sadia Nazeer, Partner KPMG, Hafiz Muhammad Idrees, Advocate Supreme Court Ex-President Tax Bar, Habib Fakhruddin and Abdul Wahab Kodvavi.

Similarly, Anomaly Committee-Business will be chaired by Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman HBL, whereas the Co-Chairmen of the Anomaly Committee-Business will be Ch. Muhammad Tarique, Member (IR-Policy) and Syed Hamid Ali, Member (Customs-Policy), FBR.

The other members of the Committee are Ehsan A. Malik, CEO Pakistan Business Council, M. Shariq Vohra, President KCCI, Irfan Siddiqui, President OICCI, Sherbaz Ilyas Ghazanfar Bilour, President Sarhad Chamber, Abdul Samad, President Quetta Chamber, Mian Nasir Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, Mian Tariq Misbah, President LCCI, Adil Bashir, Chairman APTMA, Asif Peer, President American Business Council, Asad Shah, Director External Affairs PTC, and Amir Waheed, Ex-President Islamabad Chamber.

The TORs of the Committees will be to review the identified and submitted anomalies and advise FBR on the removal of anomalies. Technical and legal Anomalies can be submitted on or before the close of office hours on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, to the Co-Chairmen, Anomaly Committees in their offices at Room No. 348 (Customs) and Room No. 355 (IR), 3rd Floor, FBR House, Islamabad. The Committee can also be reached at the e-mail ‘[email protected]’ (IR related) and ‘[email protected]’ (Customs related).