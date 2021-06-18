Spotify Launches Greenroom to Compete With Twitter Spaces & Clubhouse

While apps such as Twitter and Clubhouse may have started the trend of hosting audio-based platforms for their userbase, many new players are also hopping onto the bandwagon to offer some competition.

To paint a picture, the newest company to enter the market is Spotify, who, on 16h June, launched Greenroom in more than 135 countries for fans to interact with their favorite artists.

It's the start of a new quarter. Welcome to Greenroom, a new live audio experience from @Spotify. Chat about the latest music releases, sports hot takes, need-to-know moments in culture, and anything in between. Drop-in and take the mic 🎤 https://t.co/UcyesnymJu pic.twitter.com/VpZSm8E8d8 — Spotify Greenroom (@SpotifyGrnroom) June 16, 2021

What’s more, while the new platform carries Spotify’s branding, it is a completely separate application with a host of new features.

ALSO READ

Leica Launches Its Own Phone With the Biggest Smartphone Camera Ever

As advertised, Greenroom is a standalone application which is free to download for both Android and iOS users. A few reports suggest you don’t need a Spotify account to use it, but it’d be better to have one for a hassle-free sign-in.

Furthermore, Greenroom offers some neat features which enable users, particularly creators and influencers, to connect with an audience in real-time. In this regard, a company statement read,

We’ll give professional athletes, writers, musicians, songwriters, podcasters, and other global voices opportunities to host real-time discussions, debates, AMA sessions, and more.

Added to this, Greenroom allows you to create/join live discussion rooms, where conversations can be recorded and saved as well.

ALSO READ

Leica Launches Its Own Phone With the Biggest Smartphone Camera Ever

For the time being, Greenroom is available in English, and “in countries where Spotify is available”. For those concerned about privacy, the app prompts its users to agree to a set of terms and conditions prior to successfully signing in.