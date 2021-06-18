Updated PSL Points Table | Standings After Match 27

Karachi Kings defeated arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars by 7 runs to stay in the hunt to qualify for the PSL play-offs. Both the teams maintained their positions in the PSL points table, with Karachi now level on points with fourth placed Multan Sultans.

Lahore will face Multan in their final encounter of the group stages and a win will see them secure a top four spot in the PSL 6 points table. Karachi on the other hand will face Quetta Gladiators in their final match and will need to ensure a win to give them a chance to qualify for the next round.

Let’s have a look at the updated points table: