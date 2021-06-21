PM Imran Creates a Stir on HBO With Remarks on America and China

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks over the US’s operation in Afghanistan and China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims have caused a stir on social media.

During a recent interview with Axios HBO, the PM said that Pakistan would absolutely not allow the US to use its soil for operations in Afghanistan and questioned why the world was focused on Xinjiang while ignoring Indian brutalities in Kashmir.

While the premier’s interview was aired earlier today, Axios had released an extract, which contained PM’s stance about the US and Afghanistan, few days before the scheduled broadcast of the interview.

In the extract, PM Khan told the interviewer that Pakistan would “absolutely not” allow the US to have the CIA in Pakistan to conduct cross-border counter-terrorism operations against Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and the Taliban.

The PM was lauded for his categorical stance as the hashtag #AbsolutelyNot trended on Twitter.

"Pakistan will only be an ally of US in peace, not War" #AbsolutelyNot pic.twitter.com/bMb34bkZ7w — Azhar Mashwani (@MashwaniAzhar) June 19, 2021

On the other hand, PM’s statement on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, which was released earlier today as part of the complete interview, has not been received with the same enthusiasm.

He said that Pakistan and China had always discussed issues behind closed doors. Terming it as a matter of hypocrisy, the premier asked why the world was fixated on Xinjiang while turning a blind eye to Indian atrocities in Kashmir, which the Indian government had turned into an “open-air prison camp.”

PM Imran reiterated that China has been a great friend of Pakistan during challenging times, adding that China rescued Pakistan when its economy was struggling.

The PM has been criticized for his response regarding China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims.