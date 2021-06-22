Golf Floras: Your Next Resort Style Luxury Apartment

Golf-Floras is the upcoming luxury project of Imarat Group of Companies which is altogether giving a new identity to a luxurious lifestyle and luxury living in Pakistan. The Golf-Floras is ready to provide an ecstatic living where inhabitants will be closer to nature through its unique location, architecture, and landscaping.

The Imarat Group of Companies is opening the gateway to luxury by offering Pakistan’s First Luxury Condominiums – nestled between flora hills and a golf course.

The luxury condominiums offer resort living which is ready to set a new trend.

Graana.com takes pride in being the marketing partner for Golf Floras.

Golf-Floras –Pakistan’s Luxury Condominiums

The luxury condominiums offer a unique blend of nature and luxury which is also a paradise for golfers who are looking to experience the game in the most joyful manner.

Golf floras is a paragon of 523 luxury condominiums offering a spectacular view of mountains, and natural landscape thus making it a source of attraction for many. The one-of-a-kind project offers sustainable living which also features biophilic designs.

Owing to its splendid luxurious features, Golf Floras is the most desirable Resort Living Community in the Twin Cities.

Location

Golf Floras is situated in Bahria Garden City, Bahria Town Phase 8 Islamabad. For the ease of accessibility and the convenience of the people , Golf Floras can be accessed from various entry points which are: DHA, Bahria Town Phase 7 and 8, and Bahria Town Phase 5.

The project is also situated in close proximity to Imarat Builders Mall, and Amazon Mall which further enhances the significance of the project.

Investment Plan

Golf Floras provide a unique investment opportunity for potential investors and buyers who are looking to avail the best and secure real estate transactions. The investment plan of Golf Floras is as follows

Easy installment plan spanning over 4 years

Bookings starting from 10%

1 bedroom apartments starting from Rs10mn

2 bedroom apartments starting from Rs16mn

3 bedroom apartments starting from Rs20mn

High return on investments

Amenities & Services

Golf Floras is equipped with all the amenities and services which are a precursor for providing resort living and a luxury lifestyle.

Imarat Country Club – state of the art club possessing all the facilities which are necessary for providing a luxury lifestyle.

Sky Gardens – experience elevated parks and enjoy your leisure time with the most scenic views

Internet of Things (IoT) – control your surroundings through handheld devices

– control your surroundings through handheld devices Availability of recreational facilities – make the best out of your leisure time by enjoying the numerous

Infinity Pool – get an infinite view of nature and surroundings while floating

Golf Course

24/7 security and maintenance

Apart from residential projects, Imarat Group of Companies has also delivered notable projects like Amazon Outlet Mall, Florence Galleria, Imarat Builders Mall, and Mall of Arabia.

