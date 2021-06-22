Karachi Celebrates Reopening of Marriage Halls

The Government of Sindh has relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions on marriage halls, allowing them to be reopened in different areas of Karachi.

Consequently, the halls have been reopened in Federal B Area, North Nazimabad, Water Pump, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Korangi, Orangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Surjani Town, North Karachi, and other areas.

The owners and employees of the halls sacrificed goats, offered nafl prayers, and distributed sweets to celebrate the news.

The president of the All Karachi Marriage Halls Association (AKMHA), Rana Raees, thanked the provincial government for allowing the reopening of the halls and vowed that their owners and administration would comply with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to Raees, only 150 persons will be allowed entry in either a hall or any other venue, and the guests will be requested to follow the SOPs or be banned from entry.