KP Launches a New Project for Waste-Free Tourism

In a bid to promote responsible tourism for a waste-free future at the tourist sites, a new initiative has been launched by the Tourism Department under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).

Travel Responsibly for Experiencing Ecotourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TREK) is a collaboration between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the World Bank KITE Project, and Nestlé Pakistan to promote waste-free responsible tourism in Nathiagali.

Responsible Tourism for a Waste-Free Future: TREK Communication Campaign Launched

According to the KITE Project Director, Touseef Khalid, Trek is a unique initiative that is being launched to reduce, reuse and recycle materials thrown as trash and devise a community engagement plan to counter issues like waste, pollution, and destruction of wildlife.

“Activities within TREK include the provision of solid waste management equipment, awareness campaigns for tourists, installation of information boards, and training of local communities on waste minimization and collection, apart from the provision of restrooms for tourists’ facilitation under KITE,” said the official.

Chief Executive Officer Nestlé Pakistan, Samer Chedid, said that the vision of the company behind this project was to ensure that the packaging, including plastics do not end up in landfill or rivers.

“To achieve this objective, we have set ourselves the commitment of ensuring 100 percent of our packaging is reusable or recyclable by 2025,” he said.