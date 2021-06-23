ECC Approves Rs. 300 Million Grant from PSDP Allocation for Joint Border Markets

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ECC approved the Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. 300 million for allocation from PSDP for the establishment of Joint Border Markets at Mand, District Kech, Gabd, District Gwadar, and Chedgi, District Panjgur, against Rs. 100 million each.

The ECC further approved a technical supplementary grant for COVID-19 Response and Other Natural Calamities Control Program (Sindh Component), worth Rs. 9393.226 million.

The ECC, during its meeting held on Wednesday, approved a technical Supplementary grant of Rs. 98.700 million to meet the requirements of Frontier Corps KP (South), D. I. Khan under the Interior Division. The ECC further approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 25 million for Headquarters Pakistan Rangers Islamabad under the Interior Division.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grant amounting to Rs. 39.058 million to Pakistan Institute of Development Economics for payment of salaries as well.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Privatization, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, Federal Minister for National Food Security, Syed Fakhar Imam, Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum, Tabish Gauhar. Besides them, Secretary Finance, Secretary National Food Security, Secretary Privatization Commission, Secretary Petroleum Division, Secretary Industries and Production, Secretary Interior, and other relevant officials also attended the meeting.