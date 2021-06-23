Rumors: Aleem Khan of PTI is Acquiring Samaa TV

The early morning rumor mill has it that Abdul Aleem Khan of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf from Lahore is in advance talks to acquire Samaa TV if he hasn’t already closed the deal.

Conflicting reports are suggesting that the deal is closed anywhere between Rs. 3.7 to Rs. 4.9 billion for a partial takeover.

Sources close to Aleem Khan confirmed the development without saying much about the progress or the numbers about the deal.

Samaa employees also confirmed the due diligence teams visiting the headquarters while they weren’t aware of the final outcome.

My chirya tells me that the owner of a major Pakistani news channel is in talks with an important member of the ruling party – the purported aim of the talks being for the important member of the ruling party to purchase the news channel — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) June 23, 2021

“It’s an open secret now that Aleem Khan is the owner of Samaa TV”, another high-ranking media source from Lahore confirmed about the deal.

If matured, it would be one of its kind deal in the media industry during recent times.

Experts say that Samaa TV changed hands to deal with upcoming challenges, mainly relating to the financial health of the organization.

Not to mention, an official announcement is awaited that could clarify the situation in the coming hours or days at most.