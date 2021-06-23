Sony Launches a Compact BlueTooth Speaker for Only $54

Sony launched the SRS-XB13 wireless speaker a while back, but it is now making its way to more markets across the globe. The Sony SRS-XB13 is one of the most compact wireless speakers that is easy to carry around thanks to a strap.

Despite being so small, the speaker delivers loud and excellent sound quality thanks to Sony’s Extra Bass Sound Diffusion processor. It is an upward-firing mono speaker, but it can easily be paired with other speakers to create a stereo setup. You can use Bluetooth 5.0 and Google Fast Pair to connect it with any of your supporting devices.

Thanks to an IP67 rating, the speaker is quite resistant to water and dust.

It can last up to 16 hours on a full charge and charging is done through a USB C port on the side. This is is right next to a set of physical buttons including a power button, the pause/play button, Bluetooth pairing, and volume control.

The Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass brings great value for money since it is only $54. It will be available in pink, blue, taupe, white, and black color options. It is not available in Pakistan just yet, but we expect to see it soon since the speaker’s previous models are available here.