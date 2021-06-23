Zuckerberg Announces New Features For WhatsApp, Instagram & Facebook

Facebook is adding another exciting feature for buying stuff on its social media platforms, namely Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

The new updates are essentially targeted at assisting online businesses and related avenues for conducting sales in a risk-free and secure environment.

ALSO READ

Govt and Facebook Partner to Fight COVID-19 Misinformation in Pakistan

On Facebook’s Live Audio Room, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced three e-commerce updates for Facebook products: Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, Shop Ads, and Instagram Visual Search.

With Shops on WhatsApp and Marketplace, users will be able to chat with a business before buying something. For businesses, owners will only be required to set up their shop once, which will allow them to work across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Further, the new feature will enable all businesses to reach a wider market for maximum sales.

With Shop Ads, Zuckerberg revealed that his company will soon launch ads for personalizing the shopping experience for both the customers and the businesses. These ads are app-optimized, which means all users will be able to navigate towards “a shop’s curated collection”, where products of their choice are available.

Finally, with Instagram’s Visual Search, Zuckerberg pointed out that users will be able to discover products “based on images that inspire you (I’ll use it to find more grey t-shirts )”.

ALSO READ

Huawei P50 May Launch Next Week With Huge Cameras

Bringing the underlined technology to major platforms might change the way people shop online, and this seems like Facebook’s top priority for the next couple of months.