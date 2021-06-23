Huawei P50 May Launch Next Week With Huge Cameras

A new Weibo leak claims that the Huawei P50 series may launch next week. The date was revealed through a leaked binary code from Huawei (1011011001), which converted into 729, hinting at a June 29 launch date.

The Huawei P50 series is expected to include the P50, the P50 Pro, and the P50 Pro+. Another leak from Weibo points out that the Huawei P50 may be limited to 4G connectivity due to supply constraints. 5G support is rumored to be exclusive to the P50 Pro and Pro+ models.

All of these will be running on the Kirin 9000 chipset.

A third leak claims that the Huawei P50 may feature a 1/1.18-inch sensor for the ultrawide angle camera. This would make it the largest ultrawide camera in the world among smartphones. The main sensor on the P50 Pro and Pro+ is rumored to be the 1-inch Sony IMX800, the largest phone sensor to date.

It may also have a curved “waterfall” display similar to the Huawei Mate 50 series. This may also bring virtual volume buttons for the P50 series, which work by double-tapping the sides of the display. Since it will be an OLED panel, it will also have an under-display fingerprint sensor.