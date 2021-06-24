Brainchild Promotes Fizzah Shahid to Associate Director

Brainchild Communications Pakistan (BCP), which has a non-ownership franchising agreement with the Publicis Groupe since 2010 to use the trademarks for Starcom and MediaVest, has promoted Fizzah Shahid to the role of associate director of planning and strategy.

The promotion comes at the ninth anniversary of her career with BCP, which she joined in mid-2012 as a management trainee and gradually rose through the ranks across strategy and planning roles. Prior to joining the leading media agency, she interned at Engro Vopak, Pakistan State Oil, and the Agha Khan University Hospital.

“Fizzah Shahid is a fantastic practitioner and has been a driving force behind strategic thinking on clients like Easypaisa, more recently P&G & others,” said Benish Irshad, the COO of Starcom. “I am very confident that under her guidance & training, our strategy & planning department will only get more strengthened.”

“Fizzah is a go-getter,” said Farhan Khan, CEO of BCP. “Her leadership qualities along with dedication and commitment towards work is a true testament of this promotion. Along with several pitches in the recent past, she successfully led the pitch for Telenor GSM and Easypaisa and converted the 2nd biggest telecom client in Pakistan for BCP.”

According to Brainchild, the promotion of Fizzah Shahid, despite her remote placement, is a signal to the industry to adapt to the new normal where productivity outcomes rank above all else, and where the culture must adapt with the times in order to retain and grow its talent.