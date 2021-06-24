Hackers Leak Personal Info of 260,000 Patari Users

Pakistani music streaming website Patari has been hacked, compromising the personal data and credentials of more than 257,000 people. The database containing the personal information of these users has been leaked online on English and Russian hacker forums.

It is uncertain when the data breach happened, but the information was dumped online on June 13th, 2021.

The report comes from the tech blog HackRead, which details the recent data breach on Patari. As per the report, the leaked database contained the following information:

Full names/Usernames

Email addresses

Password hashes (unsalted md5)

Playlists

Avatar links

The hackers managed to catch Patari when they were exposing their database backup on a misconfigured MongoDB database back in May this year. Patari was informed of the misconfiguration in their database, but since the company did not respond, the hackers leaked all the information online.

HackRead also tried to inform Patarai of the data breach via emails and Twitter, but the company did not respond.

For those who have an account on Patari.com, we recommend changing your emails and passwords immediately. You can also head over to Have I Been Pwned to check if your emails or phone numbers were compromised.

That being said, Patari users are currently on their own since the company has failed to respond for more than 10 days.