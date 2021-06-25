PML-N MPA Submits Resolution in Assembly After Liquor Scandal in PU

A resolution has been submitted in the Punjab Assembly by PML-N lawmaker, Saadia Taimoor, after at least 20 bottles of liquor were seized from the Punjab University (PU) a few days ago.

According to the text of the resolution, the House expressed deep concerns over the discovery of the bottles of liquor from the university, which has sent a wave of anxiety among parents.

“The use of narcotics in educational institutions was increasing at an alarming rate,” Taimoor said.

The resolution demanded that strict action be taken against those involved in the incident.

The security guard of the university revealed that an unidentified man had tried to enter the university while claiming that he wanted to deliver a parcel. However, the checking of the parcel revealed alcohol bottles.

“We suspect the bottles were ordered by the head of the students union of the university,” a spokesperson said.