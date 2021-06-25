SBP Reserves Fall by $311 Million in One Week

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had decreased by 1.89 percent during the week that ended on 18 June 2021.

The SBP foreign currency reserves were recorded at $16,106.1 million on 18 June, down by $311 million as compared to $16,417.3 million that was recorded on 11 June.

The central bank has attributed the decrease to external debt repayments.

ALSO READ

ITFC Grants Pakistan $4.5 Billion for Import of Oil & LNG

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the SBP and commercial banks were recorded at $23,256.9 million. Out of these, the net reserves held by banks other than the SBP amounted to $7,150.8 million, according to the data.

The latest inflow of foreign exchange reserves came to Pakistan on 30 March 2021 through $2.5 billion via Eurobonds.