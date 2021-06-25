Vivo V21e 5G Goes Official With Fast Charging and Better Cameras

Following weeks of teasers and rumors on social media, the all-new Vivo V21e 5G has officially been launched as a mid-range 5G smartphone in India.

While many would take a look at the device and feel like they already saw it in April, this one is a 5G variant with lots of updated features.

The Vivo V21e 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset at the wheel, a 6.44-inch 1080×2400 60Hz AMOLED display which is the same as the 4G variant, and a 32MP selfie shooter in the front.

It has one less camera on the main camera module — the 5G version has a 64MP sensor as the primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor, but that is all. It does not have macro, unlike its predecessor the V21e 4G.

In terms of battery power, the Vivo V21e 5G sports the same 4,000mAh cell as the 4G variant, but it has 44W fast-charging, which is a plus.

The V21e 5G is available in Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl colors, and runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on the top.

The phone is priced at INR 24,990 ($336) in the one version that has been offered with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM.