Tecno Phantom X Unveiled as the Company’s First Premium Phone

Tecno is known for making budget-friendly phones that generally lack powerful hardware. However, the Tecno Phantom X is here to change the game with advanced hardware and specifications, which are usually not seen on Tecno devices.

It also marks the launch of Phantom as a separate sub-brand that will focus on premium devices.

Design and Display

Upfront, the curved display is noticeable straight away, which is usually a mark of more expensive devices. This is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a fingerprint sensor built into it, which unlocks the device in 0.4 seconds.

There is also a pill-shaped dual camera setup for selfies.

Internals and Storage

The Helio G95 SoC is at the helm of the device, which goes on par with the Snapdragon 732G in terms of performance. A vapor chamber is attached to this chipset, which keeps the device cool during charging and gaming. You can get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The phone will boot Android 11 out of the box.

Cameras

The camera hardware is one of the highlights of this device. The main lens on the back is a 50MP shooter featuring a large 1/1.3” sensor with support for pixel binning, laser autofocus, and dual-pixel technology.

Next is the 13MP telephoto lens that doubles as a portrait shooter, but with 2x lossless magnification. The third and last camera on the rear is an 8MP ultrawide module capable of capturing a 120-degree FOV. This setup sits next to a quad-LED flash.

The dual selfie camera unit includes a 48MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Thanks to 33W fast charging, the phone’s 4,700 mAh battery is able to charge up 70% in only 30 minutes.

Tecno has not revealed the price just yet, but we will update this space as soon as we hear more.

