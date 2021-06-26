Redmi Note 10S Arrives in Pakistan for Rs 39,999

The Redmi Note 10 family is slowly expanding in Pakistan and its latest member is the Note 10S. Note 10S sits right in the middle of the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in terms of specifications as well as price.

The device will be available through Mi Store for Rs 39,999 in blue, white, and black colors. The only memory option is 8GB/128GB.

Upfront, there is a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, but there is no high refresh rate like the Pro model. A punch-hole front camera and side-mounted fingerprint sensor sit on the phone just like the rest of the models.

You get a downgrade in terms of hardware as well. The Snapdragon 732G has been swapped out for the MediaTek Helio G95, but this is slightly better than the base model. You also get more memory configurations than the vanilla Note 10, but there is only one in Pakistan right now (8GB/128GB).

The main camera gets a small upgrade as well. The 48MP sensor seen on the Note 10 has been updated to a 64MP module. The rest of the setup is the same including an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP duo of depth and macro sensors. You also get more video recording options at higher fps.

The punch-hole selfie camera is a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens.

Battery specifications are no different from the rest of the models. There is a 5,000 mAh cell with support for 33W fast charging just like the rest. This can charge up the device to 50% in only 25 minutes.

