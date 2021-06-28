Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Official Renders Leaked

Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch is coming soon and its launch may just be around the corner as MWC 2021 is starting later today. Folks over at 91Mobiles that just shared leaked renders for the Galaxy Buds 2 have also leaked official-looking images for the Galaxy Watch 4.

These images confirm that design of the Galaxy Watch 4 since it appears to be an official-looking press render. Have a look below.

The Galaxy Watch 4 gets rid of the chunky look on the Galaxy Watch 3 and goes for a more sleek design. The rotating bezel is gone and you get a slimmer and more elegant-looking dial instead. Two physical buttons sit on the right side and the bezel may be touch-sensitive.

Overall, it looks more like the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Older reports talk about the watch’s specifications as well. It is expected to come in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes and will support 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD 810G compliance, GPS, and Gorilla Glass DX+ protection. It is unclear whether it will run on unified Wear OS.

Another render also shows multiple color options including white, green, black, red, and yellow with a silver, black, or mystic bronze watch body.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but since official-looking renders are here, it is clear that the smartwatch is launching soon.