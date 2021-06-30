Sindh Declares Donkey Cart Racing As Its Cultural Sport

Secretary Sports Sindh, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, has declared the donkey cart racing a cultural sport of the province.

According to the statement issued by Secretary Sports Sindh, donkey cart racing is an ancient sport of Karachi, however, the public sport has not been well received so far.

He said that soon this sport will be more organized and added to the list of cultural sports of the province.

Besides, Shah said that in the new financial budget 2021-22 of the province, record development funds have been set aside for sports, adding that the sports department took care of the players during the coronavirus pandemic and the delivery of equipment shall continue for the promotion of sports in the province.

In other news, eighty percent crowd capacity has been allowed for the third One-Day International between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in July.