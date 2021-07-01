Govt to End K-Electric’s Monopoly in Karachi: Tabish Gohar

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum, Tabish Gohar, has revealed that the government is taking measures to end K-Electric’s monopoly in Karachi.

He declared this while speaking to the business community at the Federation of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Tuesday.

Gohar’s remarks negated the notion that the K-Electric high-ups enjoy backing from power corridors despite their incompetence.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Mashal Aamir Wins UK’s Prestigious Lady Diana Award

He said that no company should be allowed to have a monopoly.

We cannot hand over a city of 250 million to one company. We will end the monopoly of K-Electric.

The SAPM also revealed that the government will introduce several power suppliers in Karachi and that the citizens will have the option of changing their suppliers as they change their SIM cards. He said, “The people of Karachi deserve this, and it should have been done earlier,” and added that the competition will force the improvement of their services.

ALSO READ

FBR Reveals the Changes Made Under New E-Audit System

Regarding Pakistan’s ongoing gas crisis, Gohar said on Tuesday said that the shortage is temporary and that a major improvement in supply is expected within two or three days.

He explained that the industries and the CNG sector in Sindh are suffering because of the annual turnaround of the Kunnar Passaki Deep (KPD) gas field, as claimed by the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL). The development has created a shortfall of 160mmcfd for the SSGCL, due to which the supply of gas to CNG stations has been suspended from 22 June to 5 July, followed by a massive gas load management for industries.