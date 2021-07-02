TikTok Now Lets You Post 3-Minute Long Videos

TikTokers in San Fransisco are now being allowed to put up videos up to three minutes long, tripling the previous cap of one minute to stay ahead of the competition.

Drew Kirchhoff, who works as a product manager for the video-sharing app, discussed the development in a statement, saying that “some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already – we’ve been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format”.

Discussing the new feature, he further remarked that “with longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space”.

ALSO READ

Building Your Trust with Quality – Why OPPO is the Best Choice

While only active in a few parts of North America, TikTok will soon rollout the option across the globe in the coming few weeks, said a company report.