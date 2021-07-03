Moderna Vaccine to be Administered to Citizens Traveling Abroad: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms & Special Initiatives Asad Umar has announced that the Moderna vaccine will be administered to professionals and students traveling abroad.

His tweet about the development read: “Received 2.5 million doses of Moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines”.

ALSO READ

Moderna’s Vaccine Donated by US President Has Reached Pakistan

Minister Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), praised American president Joe Biden’s “progressive policy” on the pandemic.

Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, and the US Embassy Chargé d’affaires, Angela P. Aggeler, said, “The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan”.

ALSO READ

DRAP Issues Authorization for Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The statement added: “These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions”.