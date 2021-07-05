Pakistani Trucking Startup Secures $600,000 in Seed Funding

The Pakistan-based trucking marketplace Trukkr has secured $600,000 in seed funding led by Peter Findley, a General Partner at the New York-headquartered Anchorless, which is an early-stage venture investment firm focused on fostering the startup ecosystem.

Other investment arms included Pakistan-focused Kinnow VC, Kargo Technologies founder and CEO Tiger Fang, and executives from Cue Health, as reported by Menabytes.

Trukkr has also raised funds in debt financing besides these investments.

ALSO READ

Auto Financing Breaks All-Time Records in Pakistan

It aims to re-model Pakistan’s logistics by helping local businesses transport their goods using its network of transporters. In principle, its trucking marketplace houses highly trained transporters and truck drivers that charge market-competitive rates for their services.

Since its launch, Trukkr claims to have served more than 20,000 trucking movements for a variety of businesses in Pakistan, including local agencies such as Artistic Milliners, Ittehad Chemicals, and Master Group.

Trukkr’s co-founder, Sheryar Bawany, stated,

With an experienced operations team led by the founders, and a strong, comprehensive and localized tech platform built in house, we have completed more than 20,000 trips since we started operations in 2020, and the positive response from our customers has been overwhelming.

With a formidable investment roster holding the fort in terms of cash, Trukkr plans on using these funds to further its technology and expand its operations in the near term.

ALSO READ

Chinese Smartphone Companies Show Massive Uptick In 2021: Counterpoint

The Trukkr marketplace has a built-in logistics management platform that can be used by companies/entities to manage their on-road fleet, clients, and transporters.

The platform is free of cost for regular customers.