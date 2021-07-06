Vivo S10 Appears in Images Hinting at Imminent Launch

We have already seen the Vivo S10 in several leaks before, but the latest report hints that it’s launching soon. The smartphone has appeared in promotional posters in its home market China, indicating an imminent launch.

ALSO READ

Vivo to Launch a Folding Phone this Year

In these posters, we can see the Vivo S10 featuring its gradient color and the slim form factor. It also confirms the design renders we have seen before, with a triple camera setup and a wide notch on the display.

A minor difference here is that the LED flash is sandwiched between the camera lenses in this middle. The main camera is expected to be a 108MP sensor whereas the front camera may be a 44MP shooter.

The Vivo S10 is rumored to feature the flagship-grade Dimensity 1100 SoC with up to 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. It will boot Android 11 out of the box with Vivo’s funtouch OS on top.

There is no word on battery capacity but it will have support for 44W fast charging. This will charge the phone from 0 to 40% in just 15 minutes.

The Vivo S10 will be a direct successor to the Vivo S9, which had a starting price of $464. We expect the S10 to cost around the same range, though we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.