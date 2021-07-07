FBR Forms Committee To Formulate Rules Under Modified Section of Customs Act

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a committee of senior officers at Customs House, Karachi, to formulate rules to implement section 156(1) of the Customs Act 1969, as modified by the Federal Government vide Finance Act, 2021.

The said provision of law prescribes certain penalties for not placing invoice, packing list inside the container or failure to attach or upload mandatory documents with the goods declaration (GD).

The committee will formulate rules to develop parameters to specify the person and circumstances in which the penalty prescribed for non-placement of invoice and packing list shall be imposed.

The committee will also identity different types of GDs and prescribe documents that are considered mandatory for submission along with those GDs.

FBR has explained that the rules will be notified in due course of time and till framing of rules, no action shall be taken in this matter. FBR has assured the trade bodies that the subject provisions will be applicable only after notification of rules by FBR.

Meanwhile, the earlier practice will be continued by the Customs field formations. Moreover, after submission of draft rules by the committee, FBR will publish these draft rules on the FBR website for seeking input from all stakeholders before implementing the same.