Sialkot is among the vibrant cities of Pakistan. Sialkot has a vast industrial base which provides the necessary strength to the exports of the country. As per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the total urban population of the city in 2016 was recorded at 1,143,362.

Since the city provides numerous investment and economic opportunities, Sialkot is a source of attraction for investors and entrepreneurs.

Graana.com for the convenience of investors brings Top 5 Locations to Buy a Commercial Plot in Sialkot. Sialkot can serve the interest of various business personnel and entities looking for a unique investment opportunity in the city.

Citi Housing

The first locality on the list where a commercial plot can be purchased is Citi Housing, Sialkot. Citi Housing is located on Sialkot road and can provide a unique lifestyle to the residents, and commercial opportunities for investors. The main boulevard of the locality can be easily accessed from Sialkot Road.

The prices of commercial plots in Citi Housing are explained as:

A commercial plot over 4 marlas in Citi Housing can be purchased between the price range of Rs 3 Crore-Rs 11 Crore

Similarly, the price of 6marla commercial plot varies between Rs 4 Crore-Rs 13 Crore

Find more Commercial Plot for sale in City Housing Sialkot.

Business Bay

Business Bay Sialkot is a dedicated vicinity for commercial and business operations. The locality is situated on Kashmir Road and can be easily accessed from anywhere. Business Bay is adjacent to Aslam Nagar meanwhile Staff Colony is also adjacent to Business Bay.

The prices of the commercial plot are as follows

A commercial plot over 4 marlas in Business Bay can be purchased within the price range of Rs 1 Crore-Rs 3.5 Crore.

Furthermore, Business Bay offers a commercial plot of 8 marlas between the price range of Rs 7 Crore-Rs 7.5 Crore.

Al-Rehman Garden

Al-Rehman Garden is located on Eimanabad Road and can cater to the commercial needs of various enterprises and investors. The locality lies adjacent to the Citi Housing scheme and incorporates all the basic amenities. Al-Rehman Garden is also known as Sialkot Heavens.

The prices of commercial plots in Al-Rehman Garden are as follows

As per the table, a commercial plot over 4 Marla can be bought between the price range of Rs 1 Crore-Rs 1.20 Crore.

Similarly, a commercial plot over 8 Marla in Al-Rehman Garden can be purchased between the price range of Rs 2 Crore-Rs 3 Crore.

Find more Commercial plots for sale in Al Rehman Garden Sialkot.

Sambrial

Sambrial is one of the Tehsils of district Sialkot and is situated adjacent to Sialkot-Wazirabad Dual Carriage Way. One of the factors that raise the prominence of the locality is that Sialkot Dry Port is situated in Sambrial. Similarly, Sambrial also has a railway station of its own which increases its prominence. The area also has a comprehensive road network which increases its connectivity to the other areas

The prices of commercial plots in Sambrial are given as

A commercial plot over 4 marlas can be purchased between the price range of Rs 3.25-Rs 8.5 Crore

Similarly, a commercial plot over 8 marlas can be purchased between the price range of Rs 4 Crore-Rs 10 Crore

Gohadpur

The last area on the list is Gohadpur, which is situated adjacent to Marala road. The locality can also be accessed via Airport Road and is equipped with all the basic amenities and offers good investment opportunities for the investors.

The prices of commercial plots in the locality are given as