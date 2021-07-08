Microsoft Office Gets a New Design for Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with an all-new design and the Microsoft Office is getting a UI update to match with it. The update is only rolling out to Windows Insiders (beta testers) for now and will become available to the wider populace later this year.

ALSO READ

Microsoft Fixes a Critical Security Flaw in Windows 10

The Office apps are getting rounded corners and a flatter look to match the aesthetics of Windows 11. Some of the buttons have been retouched as well. Microsoft originally wanted to replace the ribbon bar with a command bar, but no such change is visible in the new update. But we may see this change later on.

Microsoft may introduce more tweaks and changes before the final release, but there is no official word on that yet. The company has said that it will take two years before the Office redesign is complete, which means that we are definitely going to see more changes later on.

This also means that even after Windows 11’s release, some of the features will still be a work in progress. This is likely why we aren’t seeing any major changes to the UI just yet. Going forward, we can also expect to see performance and stability updates along with bug fixes.