Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Key Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is one of the major releases expected at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. We have seen numerous leaks on this device and now its recent TENAA listing talks about key specifications.

The listing does not reveal the entire spec sheet, but it does highlight some notable features. The phone will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the battery will be 4,500 mAh. This is pretty much the same as the Galaxy S20 FE from last year.

The listing also reveals a number of other specifications such as Android 11, Dual SIM support, and 5G connectivity. Since the Galaxy S20 FE featured a flagship chipset, we can expect the same from the Galaxy S21 FE. The Snapdragon 888 is likely going to be at the helm of the device in some regions while other markets will get an Exynos SoC.

It also mentions the phone’s dimensions, which are 155.7×74.5×7.9mm, which is slightly smaller than the Galaxy S20 FE, likely due to the smaller screen size.

There is not much else known about the Galaxy S21 FE, but it is probably going to be similar to the base Galaxy S20. Stay tuned for updates.