SECP Issues Draft Amendments For Public Offering Regulations

The SECP has issued S.R.O. 855(I)/2021 to introduce draft amendments to the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017.

Any development financial institution and scheduled bank shall obtain approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) prior to commencing the business as underwriter, a banker to an issue, consultant to the issue and debt securities trustee.

ALSO READ

Govt Grants 10% Ad Hoc Relief Allowance On Basic Pay For Govt Employees

Other conditions revealed that the said development financial institution and scheduled bank shall submit a board resolution, authorizing it to undertake the business as an underwriter, a banker to an issue, consultant to the issue and debt securities trustee.

The development financial institution to act as an underwriter and scheduled bank to act as a banker to an issue shall pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 500,000, and to act as Consultant to an issue shall pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200,000/-.

The scheduled bank to act as underwriter shall pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 250,000/- and to act as Consultant to an issue shall pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200,000/-”;

The SECP has also introduced a new condition that a securities brokers having valid license to act as consultant to the issue or underwriter shall apply through the Securities Exchange, to the Commission in Form C of these Regulations or Form C of Securities Brokers (Licensing & Operations) Regulations, 2016, along with an undertaking stating that it is in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

ALSO READ

Meezan Bank & NCCPL Partner to Introduce Shariah-Compliant Products

As per another new condtion of the SECP, the scheduled bank, duly rated by a credit rating company licensed by the Commission, desirous to act as Banker to an Issue in a public offering, shall be completely exempt from licensing/permission requirement under these Regulations subject to following conditions;