Sinopharm Vaccine Offers Immunity Against COVID-19 For 9 Months

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has revealed that the Sinopharm jab will offer nine months of immunity against the coronavirus, and that they are researching how often a person needs to take a booster dose.

“The Sinopharm vaccine offers immunity for nine months, and taking the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be considered as a booster shot,” it tweeted.

The SEHA answered a query about whether the Pfizer booster requires one or two doses saying, “The Pfizer booster dose is only one shot for those who are originally vaccinated with Sinopharm”.

According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), individuals can opt for either the Sinopharm or Pfizer booster dose after a medical evaluation.

It explained, “[The] Booster dose is available for those who have completed six months since the second dose of Sinopharm. Individuals may choose to receive either the Sinopharm vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster after medical evaluation”.

“The booster dose helps enhance the immune response, therefore, decreasing individuals’ susceptibility to infection, complications, and hospitalization. We are currently working with other health authorities to determine the periodicity of taking the booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines based on up-to-date reviewed scientific robust data,” the ADPHC said in response to a question about whether individuals should take a booster dose every six months.

It also clarified that there is “no difference in Sinopharm vaccine doses. All doses are given in the same volume dosage”.