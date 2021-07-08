UK Offers Genome Sequencing Expertise to Pakistan

The British government has announced to provide genome sequencing support to Pakistan to help the country fight against new variants of COVID-19.

According to a statement from the British High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan will receive expertise and support from the UK under the British government’s New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) program.

Speaking with the media, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr. Christian Turner, said that the latest development shows the best of UK-Pakistan friendship and the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in building back better from the impacts of COVID-19.

He added that sharing world-class UK expertise with Pakistan will help to detect new COVID variants of concern and keep fighting this pandemic.

Under the NVAP program, Public Health England (PHE) will share its genome sequencing expertise with the National Institute for Health (NIH), Islamabad.

The UK government launched the NVAP program in January this year with an aim to enable countries by capacity building and providing expertise to detect and assess new variants of Coronavirus around the world.

It must be noted here that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday confirmed the presence of a number of Coronavirus variants in Pakistan.

Alpha, Beta, and Delta variants of Coronavirus that first originated from the UK, Brazil, and India respectively have been detected in the country in May and June.