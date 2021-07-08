Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to Have an Invisible Selfie Camera and Rear Display [Leak]

Under-display selfie cameras are expected to be the next generation of front-facing shooters. The ZTE Axon 20 is the only commercially available phone to feature it so far, but other handsets are expected to introduce it soon enough.

One of these may be the long-rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

A new report from the popular tipster Ice Universe claims that the Mi Mix 4 will have a rear display and a completely invisible under-display camera. However, the display will be limited to 1080p resolution and the panel will be provided by Huaxing Optoelectronics.

As shown in the image, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a tall display with curved sides and an invisible UD camera, unlike the ZTE Axon 20. The Mi Mix 4 is also expected to be more costly than the Mi 11 Ultra, meaning that the price should be higher than $930.

HoiINDI has created renders for the handset, showing a possible design for the device. These show a secondary display on the back which is taller than the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi Mix 4 is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 888+ chip and a 4500 mAh battery with class-leading 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging.