These are the Safest Airlines in the World

Posted 4 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

Airline Ratings, the world’s best airline safety and product rating review website, has declared Australia’s Qantas Airline as the safest airline in the world. Qantas is followed by second-ranked Qatar Airways and third-ranked Air New Zealand.

Each year, Airline Ratings issues a list of the 20 safest airlines in the world. The list focuses on a wide range of factors such as fleet age, crashes, serious incidents, audits from international aviation governing bodies, and audits from national governments.

Editor-in-Chief Airline Ratings, Geoffrey Thomas, has said the 20 safest airlines are at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.

Here are the 20 safest airlines:

Sr. No. Airline Country Rank
1. Qantas Australia 1
2. Qatar Airways Qatar 2
3. Air New Zealand New Zealand 3
4. Singapore Airlines Singapore 4
5. Emirates UAE 5
6. EVA Air Taiwan 6
7. Etihad Airways UAE 7
8. Alaska Airlines USA 8
9. Cathay Pacific Airways Hong Kong 9
10. British Airways UK 10
11. Virgin Australia/Virgin Atlantic Australia/UK 11
12. Hawaiian Airlines USA 12
13. Southwest Airlines USA 13
14. Delta Air Lines USA 14
15. American Airlines USA 15
16. SAS Denmark, Norway, and Sweden 16
17. Finnair Finland 17
18. Lufthansa German 18
19. KLM Netherlands 19
20. United Airlines USA 20

 

