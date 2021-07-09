These are the Safest Airlines in the World

Airline Ratings, the world’s best airline safety and product rating review website, has declared Australia’s Qantas Airline as the safest airline in the world. Qantas is followed by second-ranked Qatar Airways and third-ranked Air New Zealand.

Each year, Airline Ratings issues a list of the 20 safest airlines in the world. The list focuses on a wide range of factors such as fleet age, crashes, serious incidents, audits from international aviation governing bodies, and audits from national governments.

Editor-in-Chief Airline Ratings, Geoffrey Thomas, has said the 20 safest airlines are at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence, and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787.

Here are the 20 safest airlines: