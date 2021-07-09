Are Radio Pakistan and PTV Being Merged?

The government of Pakistan has reportedly decided to merge the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) and Radio Pakistan.

According to Express News, the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, has sought the details of the expenses of both the organizations, and has asked for the details of their budgets, employees, assets, pensions, and salaries.

The newspaper reported Minister Chaudhry as saying that the administrative affairs of the organizations will be governed by the same board of directors but they will continue to work independently.

He had floated this idea when he was first appointed to his current post in the early days of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in August 2018.

Chaudhry had initially wanted to merge all the media regulatory authorities to form a new body called the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority and had said during a press conference in Islamabad that “There should be one regulatory authority to look at all mediums, and the same laws and censors should apply across the board”.

He had spoken about lifting the political censorship on state-run news organizations, saying that both PTV and Radio Pakistan would be able to enjoy complete editorial independence over the content that they produce.