Here is When Eidul Azha is Expected in Pakistan

The Director of the Institute of Space Science and Technology at the University of Karachi, Professor Javed Iqbal, has predicted that Eidul Azha in Pakistan will be on Wednesday, 21 July.

He said that there are slim chances for the sighting of the Zilhaj crescent today evening (10 July), and added that as the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH will be 13 hours old at sunset, it will be impossible to see with the naked eye.

ALSO READ

First Amazon Center in South Punjab to be Inaugurated After Eid

The moon will be clearly visible to the naked eye on 11 July, which is why it is highly likely that Eidul Azha will fall on 21 July.

The committee comprising the members of the Met Department, Suparco, the Navy, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will meet today to observe the Zilhaj moon.

ALSO READ

Govt Employees and Pensioners to Get Next Salary Before Eid-ul-Azha

The zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also conduct similar sessions in their regions today.