Thundershowers Expected in Upper and Central Pakistan

The monsoon is likely to remain active during the next week, with rain/strong winds over the weekend in the upper and central parts of the country, announced the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

It added that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate the northeastern parts of the country, producing a wet spell for a few days that will subdue the hot and humid weather.

Thundershowers with heavy rainfall are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and northern Punjab from Saturday evening to Wednesday, and in Dir, Swat, Buner, and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday night.

From Monday evening onwards, south Punjab will also experience thundershowers with heavy, isolated rainfall.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the heavy rains may cause flash floods and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

All the concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert during the period as the weather conditions may lead to urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Faisalabad.