Major Arsalan Zafar Declared Best Foreign Officer at Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait

Pakistan Army’s Major Arsalan Zafar has secured 1st place among all the foreign officers in Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait.

According to details, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, presented Major Zafar with the certificate of the “Best Foreign Officer of Course 25” in Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait.

Besides, British Army secured 2nd and 3rd positions, Bangladesh Army 4th place, the German Army 5th place, and the Italian Navy secured 6th place in Course 25 in Joint Command & Staff College Kuwait.

Congratulations to Maj Arsalan Zafar of Pak Army on securing 1st position amongst foreign students in Joint Command & Staff College (Course-25), Kuwait. Grad ceremony was graced by Dy. PM and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah@KuwaitArmyGHQ @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/DugW1B1Ub0 — Pakistan Embassy Kuwait (@PakinKuwait) July 8, 2021

This isn’t the first time Pakistan Army has shone on an international stage.

In December last year, Muhammad Haris Mairaj of 141 Long Course was conferred with the Best Foreign National Military Cadet award at the Royal Military College (RMC), Duntroon, Australia.

Earlier this year in March, Pakistan Army won a gold medal and clinched the title of the “Best International Team” at the 4th COAS International Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal.

Pakistan Army also won the Pace Sticking Competition 2020, an international military drill competition that was held at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK, in October last year.