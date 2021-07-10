Vivo Y53s Gets a 4G Model With Helio G80 and 64MP Camera

The Vivo Y53s 5G launched last month and we are now getting a 4G sibling with a different chipset and an update to the cameras. The phone is only available in Vietnam so far, but should be arriving in other markets soon.

The Vivo Y53s 4G has the same 6.58-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, but the refresh rate has been lowered from 90Hz to 60Hz. The main chipset, the Snapdragon 480, has been swapped out for an Helio G80 SoC. This comes with 8GB (+ 3GB virtual) RAM and 128GB storage.

The camera setup has received some minor upgrades. The front-facing camera in the waterdrop notch has gone up from 8MP to 16MP, and the main camera setup has received an additional 2MP depth sensor. The 64MP primary sensor and 2MP macro camera remain unchanged.

The 5,000 mAh battery is no different either with the same 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y53s 4G will be available in Blue Purple and Black Green colors for $305.

Specifications